Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 36-year-old Sarasota woman is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.

Ashley Mendoza worked at a Siesta Key restaurant, where she met her underage victim. One day after work, they were discussing their age difference in her car--a conversation that became quickly turned into sex.

Mendoza wanted a serious relationship, but the victim confessed to only using her for sex and for access to her vehicle, a white GMC that he used to make drug deals.

The allegations first came to light on New Year’s Eve last year, after Andi Mendoza came home and found the shower still running after Ashley was finished. He found the victim still inside. After getting upset, the victim told Andi Mendoza: “I’m only 16. If you touch me, you’re going to jail.”

The victim had been staying at the residence for weeks, sleeping in Ashley Mendoza’s room with her. Mendoza is now charged with Unlawful Sexual Activity.

