Sarasota football player goes pro

SARASOTA (WWSB) - Malachi Wideman grew up in the Newtown Community of Sarasota playing basketball in his neighborhood park every day.

Wideman was a four star recruit out of Venice High School, where he gained over one thousand yards in his last season playing wide receiver.

He went on to play college football for the University of Tennessee Volunteers in the Southeastern Conference. He later transferred to Jackson State University to play HBCU football in the SWAC for pro football hall of famer Coach Prime, Mr. Deion Sanders. Malachi Wideman tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill his plans going forward.

“Next for me is XFL for San Antonio. Coach Hines Ward is going to be my head coach and I can’t wait to see what we’re able to bring and how I’m able to put on for Sarasota County and Sarasota,” Malachi Wideman said.

With Jackson State, Malachi Wideman was a crafty, skilled and elusive wide receiver, earning 613 yards, scoring 13 touchdowns, and helping Coach Prime and Shedeur Sanders capture back-to-back SWAC Championships.

“Coach Prime has an immense amount of love for me. He brought me in when I needed it the most. He’s just trying to better me and instill in me the truth, because sometimes early, you have to learn a million-dollar lesson to earn a million dollars,” Malachi Wideman said.

At six foot five, Wideman also played college basketball for Jackson State University, where he averaged 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds in fourteen games for the Tigers.

Currently, Wideman is getting ready for the 2024 XFL season where he plans to play for the San Antonio Brahmas.

