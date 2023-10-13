Advertise With Us
Sarasota County Schools temporary hiring freeze begins October 13

(Jace Harper)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools has implemented a temporary hiring freeze, citing enrollment numbers and budgetary considerations.

After a recent analysis, Sarasota County Schools says they have observed that the enrollment projections for Sarasota County Schools are lower than initially anticipated. They have undertaken a comprehensive review of the data, and multiple factors have contributed to this trend, including shifting demographics, population changes, student moving out of county and the passing of House Bill 1 (School Choice and Parental Empowerment Legislation).

After careful consideration of these updated enrollment figures, they have come to the decision to install a temporary hiring freeze across the district. This means that any open positions that have not yet been filled will be evaluated for removal or left unfilled until further notice.

The hiring freeze will go into effect at the close of business on Friday Oct. 13.

