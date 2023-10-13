Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings
Copa airline bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
People returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members