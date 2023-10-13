NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department and North Port Fire Rescue responded to Warm Mineral Springs Park on Friday afternoon after a 73-year-old man appeared to have experienced a medical episode while in the water. Life-saving measures were taken, but unfortunately, the patient passed away.

The park is closed for the remainder of the day and through the weekend, reopening Monday, Oct. 16, while the investigation takes place. There is no threat to the public.

