New College hosting a Preview Day open house tomorrow

FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in...
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in Sarasota, Fla. Attorneys for New College of Florida, the traditionally progressive public liberal arts college which was taken over by allies of Gov. Ron DeSantis as part of his “war on woke,” threatened to sue a group of former faculty members and students. It's because they have formed an alternative online institute named “Alt New College” after departing the school following the takeover. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(Chris O'Meara | AP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida will host a Preview Day tomorrow. Prospective students will have the chance to sit in on classes, learn about student organizations, and interact with members of the campus community.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., and if guests stay for the optional 2 p.m. tour, they can expect to be done for the day at 3.

New College asks that anybody planning to attend fills out the following form: https://apply.ncf.edu/register/?id=62b0c674-bb91-4fed-b5c3-93a6d4d0966d

