New College hosting a Preview Day open house tomorrow

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New College of Florida will host a Preview Day tomorrow. Prospective students will have the chance to sit in on classes, learn about student organizations, and interact with members of the campus community.

Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m., and if guests stay for the optional 2 p.m. tour, they can expect to be done for the day at 3.

New College asks that anybody planning to attend fills out the following form: https://apply.ncf.edu/register/?id=62b0c674-bb91-4fed-b5c3-93a6d4d0966d

