National White Cane Awareness Day draws supporters to Downtown Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders along with community leaders and neighbors gathered at Paul Thorpe Park in Downtown Sarasota on Friday to advocate for more safety awareness on our roadways, particularly in crosswalks.

Sarasota Police teamed up with Target Zero Florida, The National Coalition for Safer Roads, The Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and others as part of National White Cane Awareness Day. The event marks the midpoint for National Pedestrian Safety Month, which promotes education and awareness to keep walkers safe.

Officials said National White Cane Awareness Day honors the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.

12-year-old Cooper Vollmer served as official ambassador for the event. He’s experienced a lot while navigating the crosswalks in Sarasota, and he had a message, “People (drivers) shouldn’t be right in the crosswalk, or else us blind folks won’t be able to completely able to see them, and they’d run into us.”

According to Sarasota Police, it’s state law that all drivers come to a stop whenever a pedestrian is crossing a street or highway using a guide dog or carrying a raised or extended white cand or walking stick. Also, police said drivers should always stop a minimum of five feet before the crosswalk or prior to the white bar before the crosswalk. They add never stop within the crosswalk, because it’s illegal and can cause injuries to visually impaired people. When turning right, they said to always check the crosswalk before making the turn even with a green light. Finally, they advised to never honk your horn or attempt to give visually impaired pedestrians cues by speaking to them.

