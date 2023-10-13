Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

National White Cane Awareness Day draws supporters to Downtown Sarasota

(MGN Online)
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders along with community leaders and neighbors gathered at Paul Thorpe Park in Downtown Sarasota on Friday to advocate for more safety awareness on our roadways, particularly in crosswalks.

Sarasota Police teamed up with Target Zero Florida, The National Coalition for Safer Roads, The Lighthouse Vision Loss Education Center and others as part of National White Cane Awareness Day. The event marks the midpoint for National Pedestrian Safety Month, which promotes education and awareness to keep walkers safe.

Officials said National White Cane Awareness Day honors the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.

12-year-old Cooper Vollmer served as official ambassador for the event. He’s experienced a lot while navigating the crosswalks in Sarasota, and he had a message, “People (drivers) shouldn’t be right in the crosswalk, or else us blind folks won’t be able to completely able to see them, and they’d run into us.”

According to Sarasota Police, it’s state law that all drivers come to a stop whenever a pedestrian is crossing a street or highway using a guide dog or carrying a raised or extended white cand or walking stick. Also, police said drivers should always stop a minimum of five feet before the crosswalk or prior to the white bar before the crosswalk. They add never stop within the crosswalk, because it’s illegal and can cause injuries to visually impaired people. When turning right, they said to always check the crosswalk before making the turn even with a green light. Finally, they advised to never honk your horn or attempt to give visually impaired pedestrians cues by speaking to them.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists

Latest News

SRQ Airport
SRQ Airport working towards more expansion
Sarasota County Schools temporary hiring freeze begins October 13
Suspects
BPD searching for two suspects in connection to burglary investigation
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs