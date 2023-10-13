Muggy Conditions For Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A few overnight scattered and spotty showers will pass through the Suncoast. By daybreak, rain will increase and a few isolated storms are expected to move onshore from the Gulf. Most of the forecast models are showing the majority of precipitation will pass to the southern areas of Sarasota county. A few isolated storms should develop to a lesser degree in Manatee county and elsewhere in Sarasota county. It will primarily be cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with pockets of sunshine as the day moves on.

It will feel quite muggy on Friday. Dewpoints will reach 80, making highs in the upper 80s feel like 109 at the peak heat of the day. Lows will be in the upper 70s. As the front passes through this weekend, dryer and cooler air will follow. The winds will kick up on Saturday and more significantly on Sunday with gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph.

Starting Sunday, the week will welcome plans for outdoor activities as conditions will be sunny and comfortable. Lower dewpoints and significantly less humidity will make for a beautiful week. Highs will primarily be in the upper 70s with lows in the low 60s. Plenty of sunshine and meager rain chances dominate the conditions.

There is a disturbance in the tropics off the west coast of Africa, which has a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone within seven days, and a 10% chance over two days. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Sean is not expected to threaten the United States. The next named storm would be called Tammy.

