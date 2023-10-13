Kiteboarding on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Suncoast has now entered the best time of the year for kiteboarding which typically begins in October and runs through May.

Professional kiteboarder Drew Christianson says, “It’s been growing a lot. We have seen it take off. I mean I used to go to the beach you know 15 years ago, and I might be the only person here. Now when we come out, we could have 100 kiters here at the beach.”

Drew graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School after moving to Sarasota when he was 15. He fell in love with the sport immediately and he has now traveled around the world competing professionally while also teaching the next generation.

“After high school I knew kiting was something I wanted to pursue. I started pursuing it on a professional level. Then I came back home to St. Pete. I wanted to share that passion with other people and get them out on the water,” says Drew.

Christianson also has taken over Best Pro Kiteboarding in St. Pete where he and his team teach lessons and sell gear.

Raoul Kervel works at the shop as the shop manager. He says, “Teaching lessons is awesome. If this is your office and you get to come out here every day, it’s very easy to go to work. You meet all sorts of people from all different backgrounds. So, it’s nice to share your experience share your knowledge and try to improve on the students’ skills.”

Student Lilly Coe is from Chicago but is already on her 16th lesson. She says, “It is just really fun. You get to fly a kite. You have super control when you cruise over the water. It’s really beautiful.”

No matter your size, weight, or age anyone can enjoy the sport. Especially one that involves surfing the waves here on the Suncoast.

