Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

GRAPHIC: Dash camera captures dog attacking delivery driver

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.
A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.(WSVN, DIANA RIVEROS, CNN)
By WSVN staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOPER CITY, Fla. (WSVN) – A shocking dog attack that happened last week in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera.

The driver Diana Riveros needed more than 30 stitches and has struggled to walk after what happened during the Oct. 6 incident.

Riveros said she made a grocery delivery at a home in the 8200 block of NW 30th Street in Cooper City when she noticed a billing error.

“So I went back to her house,” Riveros described.

When the door opened, a dog pushed past its owner.

“I see that video and I’m just like I don’t understand how I escaped,” Riveros said.

GRAPHIC: Some viewers may find the content in video disturbing.

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN, DIANA RIVEROS, CNN)

The delivery driver was knocked to the ground as the dog kept biting into her body.

“I just look up to the sky and I said, ‘God, please help me.’ And when I did that, the dog stopped,” Riveros described.

She took off running back to her car. With her phone damaged and her fingers bloody, she struggled to call for help.

“All I can say was, ‘Help me. Help me.’ I thought I was going to die,” Riveros described.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue took Riveros to the hospital with bites in her leg, arm and back.

Now, she’s recovering at home physically and emotionally.

“Because every time I close my eyes, I say, ‘What did I do wrong? Why did this dog attack me?”, Riveros said.

Riveros said she also had to undergo rabies shots because the dog’s vaccinations were not up to date.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists
Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
NWS confirms tornadoes in Tampa Bay

Latest News

A dog attack in Cooper City, Florida, was caught on a delivery driver’s dash camera. (WSVN,...
GRAPHIC: Dog attack on delivery driver
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists
Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, Oct. 12,...
Israel’s military orders civilians to evacuate Gaza City, ahead of a feared ground offensive
Cities are ramping up security after Hamas called for protests. (CNN, POOL, WABC, KCBS, KCAL,...
Security concerns increase as former Hamas leader calls for protests