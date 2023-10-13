Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather: Much calmer weather for the Suncoast

Rain chances will end by Sunday
Rain chances will end by Sunday(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The ingredients that produced the widespread outbreak of severe weather yesterday has moved on and today will see a much calmer sky over the state. The front, which stalled out over us, will slowly march south. We will stay in the hot and muggy air today, and storms will again be likely, but the character of the storms will be more typical Florida thunderstorms. A few showers will be possible for the morning commute.

As the front progresses southward, the next cold front will advance into the Suncoast by Saturday night. This next front will have some delightful low-humidity air behind it, and after two more days of muggy, tropical moisture, the arrival Sunday of the drier, fall-like air will be a noticeable change.

By Monday the dew points will have fallen into the 50s and our high temperatures will hold to the mid 70s. Skies will be sunny and rain chances will be nonexistent. This change will last into the weekend after next when another system will bring a chance of more storms to the Suncoast.

