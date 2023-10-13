Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Copa airline bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat

(Raycom Media/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Panama (WWSB) - A Copa airline flight bound for Tampa, Florida, returned to Panama City’s international airport Friday following a bomb threat, the country’s civil aviation authority said.

The Boeing 737-800 landed at Tocumen International Airport at around 11 a.m. local time and moved to an isolated stretch of the tarmac, where 144 passengers were taken off the plane, Panama’s Civil Aeronautics Authority said on the social media platform X.

An anti-explosives team began inspecting the aircraft.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal

Latest News

Kiteboarding
Kiteboarding on the Suncoast
Ashley Mendoza is now in custody after a lengthy relationship with a minor.
Sarasota woman arrested for sex battery of a minor
Breaking News wwsb generic
BREAKING: domestic situation in Port Charlotte now ended
FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in...
New College hosting a Preview Day open house tomorrow