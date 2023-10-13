BREAKING: domestic situation in Port Charlotte

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An armed man is holding two women inside a house in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office took the call just before midnight last night from a residence on Granger Road in the Gardens of Gulf Cove neighborhood.

A negotiations team is now on the scene and in contact with the suspect, while the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in to relieve Charlotte County.

At this time, deputies do not believe the public is in any danger.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.