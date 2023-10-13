Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

BREAKING: domestic situation in Port Charlotte

Breaking News wwsb generic
Breaking News wwsb generic(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An armed man is holding two women inside a house in Port Charlotte.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office took the call just before midnight last night from a residence on Granger Road in the Gardens of Gulf Cove neighborhood.

A negotiations team is now on the scene and in contact with the suspect, while the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office has stepped in to relieve Charlotte County.

At this time, deputies do not believe the public is in any danger.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
NWS confirms tornadoes in Tampa Bay

Latest News

FILE - A student makes her way past the sign at New College of Florida, Jan. 20, 2023, in...
New College hosting a Preview Day open house tomorrow
Rain chances will end by Sunday
First Alert Weather: Much calmer weather for the Suncoast
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
DUI driver on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal