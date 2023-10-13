BPD searching for two suspects in connection to burglary investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is looking for two men who burglarized Caddy’s Bradenton between 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 6.

BPD says the two men used a crowbar to access a cabinet in the outdoor tiki bar.

The suspects wore hoodies, gloves and sunglasses to disguise their appearance. One suspect may have tattoos above both knees, police say.

If you have information on this case or the suspects, contact Detective Brian Sands at 941-932-9312 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

