Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

BPD searching for two suspects in connection to burglary investigation

Suspects
Suspects(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is looking for two men who burglarized Caddy’s Bradenton between 11:37 p.m. on Oct. 5 and 1:37 a.m. on Oct. 6.

BPD says the two men used a crowbar to access a cabinet in the outdoor tiki bar.

The suspects wore hoodies, gloves and sunglasses to disguise their appearance. One suspect may have tattoos above both knees, police say.

If you have information on this case or the suspects, contact Detective Brian Sands at 941-932-9312 or brian.sands@bradentonpd.com.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Eugene Ritenour
Domestic situation in Port Charlotte now over, man arrested
Malachi Wideman and his grandmother Ms. Patricia Wideman taking picture as they reminisce....
Sarasota football player goes pro
Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans talks with reporters after a joint practice with the New York...
Will Mike Evans Play in Week 6? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
The Celery Fields, located east of I-75 and south of Fruitville Road in Sarasota County, is...
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists

Latest News

Sarasota County Schools temporary hiring freeze begins October 13
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS PARK
NPPD investigating death at Warm Mineral Springs
Copa airline bound for Tampa returns to Panama after a bomb threat
Kiteboarding
Kiteboarding season on the Suncoast