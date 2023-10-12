Sarasota woman’s stepson missing In Israel

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota resident, Gillian Kaye said she speaks to her stepson, 35-year-old Sagui Dakel-Chen who lives in Israel, every Friday. But since the terrorist bombings in Israel began last Saturday, she’s not heard from him.

Kaye said Sagui, who lives in Eilat, a city in southern Israel, hid his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their home’s bomb shelter when the attacks began. Sagui, however, stayed outside the shelter to keep an eye on Hamas militants as they surrounded his community. When his family made their way out of the shelter safely, Sagui was gone.

Kaye says her husband, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, managed to catch one of the last flights from New York to Tel Aviv to help search for his son. He appeared on several national television networks on Tuesday, along with other families of missing people in Israel pleading for their safe return.

“We’re not talking just about young men like my son, this is from infants to very elderly people who could not actually move on their own to be taken into captivity, some were taken in wheelchairs across fields,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen said.

Meanwhile, Kaye and her husband have other children and grandchildren in Israel who are safe. And as the search for Sagui continues, his loved ones say they won’t ever give up hope.

“He’s caring, he’s kind, he just eats life, he loves his girls, he’s so strong and has the heart of a lion,” Kaye added.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.