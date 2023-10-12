Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota woman’s stepson missing In Israel

Sagui Dakel-Chen
Sagui Dakel-Chen(Gillian Kaye)
By Rob Wells
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota resident, Gillian Kaye said she speaks to her stepson, 35-year-old Sagui Dakel-Chen who lives in Israel, every Friday. But since the terrorist bombings in Israel began last Saturday, she’s not heard from him.

Kaye said Sagui, who lives in Eilat, a city in southern Israel, hid his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their home’s bomb shelter when the attacks began. Sagui, however, stayed outside the shelter to keep an eye on Hamas militants as they surrounded his community. When his family made their way out of the shelter safely, Sagui was gone.

Kaye says her husband, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, managed to catch one of the last flights from New York to Tel Aviv to help search for his son. He appeared on several national television networks on Tuesday, along with other families of missing people in Israel pleading for their safe return.

“We’re not talking just about young men like my son, this is from infants to very elderly people who could not actually move on their own to be taken into captivity, some were taken in wheelchairs across fields,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen said.

Meanwhile, Kaye and her husband have other children and grandchildren in Israel who are safe. And as the search for Sagui continues, his loved ones say they won’t ever give up hope.

“He’s caring, he’s kind, he just eats life, he loves his girls, he’s so strong and has the heart of a lion,” Kaye added.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
An isolated tornado possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday
Storm in Gulf to bring big changes
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Harbor 58
Local non-profit addressing need for vulnerable population
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible
WWSB Generic Stock 7
District Awards Grants to Schools in Manatee and Sarasota Counties for Water Resources Education
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal