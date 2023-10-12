Reported tornado in Crystal River damages homes and businesses

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - Early morning storms spawned a tornado in Crystal River damaging roofs and power lines, the National Weather Service reports.

The agency noted reports of a tornado at U.S. Highway 19 and West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River at 2:12 a.m. Reports of debris blocking U.S. Highway 44 in Citrus County were reported minutes later.

The Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek posted a video on Facebook confirming at least one tornado crossed through the city. Emergency crews were sent door to door to homes and businesses in the area to make sure everyone was safe.

He says there was extensive structural damage to homes, apartments, and businesses. Power lines were downed throughout the city.

The school board announced schools are closed on Thursday in Citrus County due to the weather. Some of the schools in Crystal River, the mayor says.

