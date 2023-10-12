Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Reported tornado in Crystal River damages homes and businesses

Homes, apartments, and businesses damaged in early morning tornado in the Crystal River area
Homes, apartments, and businesses damaged in early morning tornado in the Crystal River area(Citrus County)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - Early morning storms spawned a tornado in Crystal River damaging roofs and power lines, the National Weather Service reports.

The agency noted reports of a tornado at U.S. Highway 19 and West Fort Island Trail in Crystal River at 2:12 a.m. Reports of debris blocking U.S. Highway 44 in Citrus County were reported minutes later.

The Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek posted a video on Facebook confirming at least one tornado crossed through the city. Emergency crews were sent door to door to homes and businesses in the area to make sure everyone was safe.

He says there was extensive structural damage to homes, apartments, and businesses. Power lines were downed throughout the city.

The school board announced schools are closed on Thursday in Citrus County due to the weather. Some of the schools in Crystal River, the mayor says.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated tornado possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday
Storm in Gulf to bring big changes
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle
Out-of-Door Academy
Out-of-Door Academy opens third campus in Sarasota

Latest News

Project Protect
Attorney General, Manatee County Sheriff discuss domestic violence initiatives
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 1986 file photo, the space shuttle Challenger explodes shortly after...
Photographer who captured horrifying images of Challenger breaking apart after launch has died
Feds to review manatee protections
Humphris Park closed due to inclement weather