NWS confirms tornadoes in Tampa Bay

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes hit in Tampa Bay overnight.

One struck in Clearwater Beach that came ashore as a waterspout. Another touched down in Citrus County. Damage there closed Citrus County Schools.

Crews from the National Weather Service will survey the site later to determine the tornadoes sized on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for Manatee County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.