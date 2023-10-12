Advertise With Us
NWS confirms tornadoes in Tampa Bay

Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves through the Gulf on Thursday. A First Alert Weather Day is in effect.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least two tornadoes hit in Tampa Bay overnight.

One struck in Clearwater Beach that came ashore as a waterspout. Another touched down in Citrus County. Damage there closed Citrus County Schools.

Crews from the National Weather Service will survey the site later to determine the tornadoes sized on the Enhanced Fujita scale.

A tornado watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for Manatee County.

