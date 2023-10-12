Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County announces return of its ‘Goblin Gathering’

(Source: Pixabay)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced the date for its 21st Goblin Gathering in Bradenton’s G.T. Bray Park from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13. Yes. FRIDAY THE 13TH!

The event features a costume contest, food trucks and a spooky trail to explore. A $5 wristband will be sold for children to participate in the face painting, petting zoo, pony ride and bounce houses. Parental participation and trick-or-treating is free.

Wristbands will be on sale beginning Friday, October 6, at the front desk inside the G.T. Bray Recreation Center (no refunds or replacements will be issued). Wristbands will also be available on a cash-only basis at the event entrance on the day of the event. Representatives from the County and several local community partners will distribute “treats & sweets” to participants, providing a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat.

Vendors also will be on hand with food for purchase

G.T. Bray Park is located at 5502 33rd Avenue Drive West in Bradenton.

Goblin Gathering visitors may access G.T. Bray Park via 59th St. W. or 51st St. W. and are asked to park near the Recreation Center.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An isolated tornado possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday
Storm in Gulf to bring big changes
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle
Out-of-Door Academy
Out-of-Door Academy opens third campus in Sarasota

Latest News

Extended: Suncoast woman talks about stepson missing in Israel
Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
NWS confirms tornadoes in Tampa Bay
Storm in the evening could be strong
First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms will dot the Suncoast again today
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
"Take Care of Maya" trial update