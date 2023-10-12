Local non-profit addressing need for vulnerable population

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Harbor 58 is a local non-profit organization helping kids who are aging out of the foster care system.

“A lot of them come from broken homes and they may not have the direction that other kids would have the access to,” says Tory Fredericks, who is a mentor at Harbor58.

He describes his role as being a big brother to the kid he is mentoring.

“After we have been interacting for the past couple of months, I can see the growth in him and the confidence that he has built,” Fredericks says.

But Harbor 58 is working to expand beyond their financial literacy and life-skills classes.

Organization president Missy Parmenter says they are in the process of building 12 housing units, which would provide transitional housing for 18 months with a safety net for the young adults before they live completely independently.

“These kids have been stuffed into group homes, they’ve been looked at as a statistic their whole life. We want to pause and take time to give them a quality program,” Parmenter says.

The housing will be rent-free, but the young adults will pay an adjustable program fee, with the last payment being equivalent to a shared month’s rent in the area with a roommate.

The organization is working on submitting their final plans for the villas to the county, and hopes to break ground shortly after they get approval.

