Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Local non-profit addressing need for vulnerable population

Harbor 58
Harbor 58(WWSB)
By Jordan Litwiller
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Harbor 58 is a local non-profit organization helping kids who are aging out of the foster care system.

“A lot of them come from broken homes and they may not have the direction that other kids would have the access to,” says Tory Fredericks, who is a mentor at Harbor58. 

He describes his role as being a big brother to the kid he is mentoring.

“After we have been interacting for the past couple of months, I can see the growth in him and the confidence that he has built,” Fredericks says.

But Harbor 58 is working to expand beyond their financial literacy and life-skills classes.

Organization president Missy Parmenter says they are in the process of building 12 housing units, which would provide transitional housing for 18 months with a safety net for the young adults before they live completely independently.

“These kids have been stuffed into group homes, they’ve been looked at as a statistic their whole life. We want to pause and take time to give them a quality program,” Parmenter says.

The housing will be rent-free, but the young adults will pay an adjustable program fee, with the last payment being equivalent to a shared month’s rent in the area with a roommate.

The organization is working on submitting their final plans for the villas to the county, and hopes to break ground shortly after they get approval.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
An isolated tornado possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday
Storm in Gulf to bring big changes
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

Latest News

Rough weather can be expected through the next 24 hours here in Florida as a storm system moves...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible
WWSB Generic Stock 7
District Awards Grants to Schools in Manatee and Sarasota Counties for Water Resources Education
Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
FWC selects 50 schools to receive funding for the School #Fishing Club Program
FWC’s School Fishing Club Program funds 50 Florida schools to support outdoor education