Local law enforcement partners with SPARCC during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center will collaborate with local law enforcement during the month of October.

SPARCC has partnered with the Sarasota Police Department, Venice Police Department, North Port Police Department, and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. Together, they will proudly display ribbon magnets on their patrol cars throughout the month of October. These magnets bear the messages ‘Stop Domestic Violence’ and ‘Support Survivors,’ serving as powerful symbols of unity and commitment to ending domestic violence in our community.”

Jessica Hays, SPARCC President & CEO, expressed enthusiasm about this initiative, stating, “This collaboration underscores the vital role that law enforcement agencies play in raising awareness about domestic violence and supporting survivors. These magnets reflect our community’s collective effort to stand against domestic violence, showing survivors that they are not alone in their journey towards safety and healing.”

The ribbon magnets serve as a visual reminder that domestic violence affects individuals and families across all demographics. They also support those affected by this issue and encourage individuals to seek help.

