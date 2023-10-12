First Alert Weather: Showers and thunderstorms will dot the Suncoast again today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Strong overnight storms, including a tornado warning issued late night for a storm near SR72 and Lorraine, has settled down a lot this morning. The Tornado Watch is canceled, but It does not mean that the chance for disruptive showers and thunderstorms is over. Storms will become more widespread into the afternoon and evening. Today will be a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of the development of those later day storms. In addition to the severe weather risk, winds will remain elevated. Advisories that are in effect due to wind and water related hazards include a High Surf Advisory for large breaking waves, a Rip Current Advisory for strong and dangerous coastal currents, and a Small Craft Advisory.

By 2 or 3 PM today the stormy weather will likely pick up a bit and reach a maximum in the evening. Some severe weather will be possible at that time. The low pressure area that was responsible for the severe weather across Florida today has a cold front attached to it that will stall across the state for a day. The will keep the stormy weather in the forecast tomorrow before clearing starts to take place on Saturday.

