Congressman Buchanan’s office releases statement on man missing from Israel

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota resident, Gillian Kaye said she speaks to her stepson, 35-year-old Sagui Dakel-Chen who lives in Israel, every Friday. But since the terrorist bombings in Israel began last Saturday, she’s not heard from him.

Kaye said Sagui, who lives in Eilat, a city in southern Israel, hid his pregnant wife and two young daughters in their home’s bomb shelter when the attacks began. Sagui, however, stayed outside the shelter to keep an eye on Hamas militants as they surrounded his community. When his family made their way out of the shelter safely, Sagui was gone.

Kaye says her husband, Jonathan Dekel-Chen, managed to catch one of the last flights from New York to Tel Aviv to help search for his son. He appeared on several national television networks on Tuesday, along with other families of missing people in Israel pleading for their safe return.

“We’re not talking just about young men like my son, this is from infants to very elderly people who could not actually move on their own to be taken into captivity, some were taken in wheelchairs across fields,” Jonathan Dekel-Chen said.

Kaye has reached out to the office of Suncoast Congressman Vern Buchanan.

Chloe Conboy, a spokesperson for the congressman issued the following statement:

“As soon as Congressman Buchanan learned that an area resident’s family member is missing in Israel and presumed to have been taken hostage by Hamas, he stepped in to help.

Our office has since been in touch with Sagui Dekel-Chen’s stepmother, as well as the State Department, and provided them with his personal and family information as well as his last known whereabouts.

We are also working closely with the office of Congressman Cory Mills, who is personally on the ground in Israel, in order to help locate Sagui and help evacuate another one of Congressman Buchanan’s constituents.”

