Coach Curt Bradley preparing his players for the game of life

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Curt Bradley is currently in his 12th season as the Head Varsity Football Coach at Braden River High School. Coach Bradley tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill about the program producing a lot of successful people.

“We have a guy on the roster for the Atlanta Falcons, we have multiple players on college football teams right now. I’ve had over 40 go to college since we’ve been here,” Bradley said.

Isaac Heaven is one of the current Braden River varsity student-athletes. He calls Coach Bradley down to earth and a tremendous leader.

“He’s important because he gives everybody hope that we can win a game, motivates us to work hard. He cares about us out of football and in football, at home if you got problems you can talk to him about anything important,” Isaac Heaven said.

Coach Bradley says Braden River High School is a game changer and a very significant place.

“From a personal standpoint, I met my wife in the halls of Braden River High School, have become a husband and a father of two amazing children since I have been the coach here so selfishly it’s very rewarding. We had our first alumni night here this year, we had a great group of young men come back,” Coach Bradley said.

The Braden River Pirates play on the road Friday, Oct. 13 at Parrish Community High School.

