Bradenton man turns himself in after police search
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Juan Blas-Romero turned himself in today after four days of searching by Bradenton police.
Detectives were searching for Blas-Romero in connection with a shooting that took place in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue Terrace East at just before 4 a.m. on Oct. 7. No one was injured during the shooting.
Since turning himself in, Blas-Romero has been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm as well as domestic violence.
