Attorney General, Manatee County Sheriff discuss domestic violence initiatives

WWSB ABC7 News at Noon
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells talked about updates to Florida’s existing programs created to protect survivors of domestic violence.

Since 1992, there have been over 100,000 cases of domestic violence in Florida every year. Though officials say that number is declining, there is still a long way to go.

A new initiative , called Project Protect was announced by AG Moody. Moody says she will collaborate with local law enforcement such as the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and Bradenton Police Department. . Project Protect provides doorbell cameras to survivors of domestic violence, human trafficking, stalking and sexual violence free of charge if they have an injunction filed.

Moody said the program, with the help of sheriff’s offices and clerks across the state, will eventually be statewide.

