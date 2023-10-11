Advertise With Us
VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch man breaking into boat dealership

Body camera video shows Marion County Sheriff's deputies searching for man robbing boat...
Body camera video shows Marion County Sheriff's deputies searching for man robbing boat dealership
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County is in custody after being caught robbing a business on Tuesday night.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the owners of Black Label Marine on Blitchton Road, were alerted someone was trying to steal a $20,000 ATV.

Sheriff’s deputies found Kelly Gomas, 45, inside of a pickup truck he broke into before he ran away.

Ocala Police Department officers joined deputies in tracking down Gomas. He was found hiding underneath a boat on the property.

Gomas was found with drug paraphernalia and arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft. Deputies say he caused $15,000 of damage to the property.

