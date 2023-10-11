VIDEO: Marion County deputies catch man breaking into boat dealership
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Marion County is in custody after being caught robbing a business on Tuesday night.
Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say the owners of Black Label Marine on Blitchton Road, were alerted someone was trying to steal a $20,000 ATV.
Sheriff’s deputies found Kelly Gomas, 45, inside of a pickup truck he broke into before he ran away.
Ocala Police Department officers joined deputies in tracking down Gomas. He was found hiding underneath a boat on the property.
Gomas was found with drug paraphernalia and arrested on charges of burglary and grand theft. Deputies say he caused $15,000 of damage to the property.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.