Storm in Gulf to bring big changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A storm system in the SW Gulf of Mexico is going to move to the NE over the next couple of days and bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms our way later in the day on Wednesday and then again on Thursday. This system will not become a tropical system due strong shear or upper level winds and frontal interaction; however, It will still develop into a strong storm system however over the course of the next couple of days.

It is due to this system that we have a “First Alert Weather Day” on Thursday and it may have to be pushed up to late Wednesday to include it as well if trends continue showing storms rolling in from the Gulf. Either way be ready for the potential for some strong to severe storms with this system. Although the chances are small I do expect to see one or two of the storms produce some very strong winds and an isolated tornado. The chance of seeing a tornado is at a low 5% for Manatee County northward.

Outside of the storms we will see the pressure gradient tighten up and winds increase out of the south and southwest. Those winds will pick up to 20-30 mph with some higher gusts especially on Thursday morning through Friday morning.

First Alert Weather day means expect to see some disruptive weather at times during the event. Small craft advisories will be needed Wednesday night through Thursday. There will also be dangerous rip currents developing along area beaches on Thursday as the waves crash onshore.

This whole forecast is a rather complex one with the old cold front moving northward Wednesday late afternoon bringing a round of storms, then we will see the actual storm system getting closer in the NE Gulf which will also create some storms around early Thursday morning. We will also see a line of low pressure move through on Thursday afternoon which will also bring a round of storms. So we will see some breaks in the action of storms we will see periods of showers along with a few thunderstorms in the mix.

For Wednesday look for partly cloudy skies with a good chance for late afternoon and evening storms. Some of these could be strong as they move in. Temperatures will be warming up into the upper 80s and the humidity will also go back up to summer levels. It will feel like 100 degrees by the early afternoon due to the high dew point temperatures moving in. So get ready for summer like weather again.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning we will continue to see a good chance for showers and thunderstorms at times developing as the storm system center get closer to the Suncoast. The rain chance is at 60-70% through Thursday. Rainfall amounts could get as high as 2-3 inches on some areas.

The area in dark green has the marginal risk of getting a couple of severe storms on Thursday.Most of the rain will be showers. (WWSB)

Friday we will see breezy conditions continuing with partly cloudy skies along with a good chance for at least some scattered storms throughout the day. Temperatures will continue to be warm with high humidity. The rain chance is at 60% on Friday.

Saturday a cold front will slide through and bring some scattered showers along with a few isolated thunderstorms the rain chance is at 50%. We will continue to see breezy conditions with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WIndy weather along with a good chance for some much needed rain over the next few days (WWSB)

Sunday it begins to cool down once again with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine. Monday looks cool and dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

