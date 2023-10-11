Sarasota Memorial Research Institute joins migraine study

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Memorial Research Institute has joined a group of 25 other sites around the nation to test a combination of two approved migraine therapies.

Migraine affects more than 1 billion people worldwide. The study is testing two treatments – onabotulinumtoxinA and atogepant – to determine if they can safely control migraine more effectively when they are used together.

“By studying the combination of these two approved treatments, we hope to develop new, safe prevention strategies that provide relief for those not helped by current therapies,” said Gregory Hanes, MD, a neurologist with First Physicians Group and principal investigator of the study at Sarasota Memorial.

Atogepant is an oral treatment approved by the FDA in 2021 for the treatment of episodic migraine; the regulatory approval was expanded to chronic migraine in April 2023.

OnabotulinumtoxinA was approved by the FDA in 2010 for prevention of headache in patients with chronic migraine.

The clinical study will not involve placebo. Rather, individuals aged 18 to 75 who currently are receiving standardized therapy with onabotulinumtoxinA and enrolled in the trial will receive one atogepant tablet daily as an add-on treatment over a 24-week treatment period. The study sponsor, AbbVie Inc., will closely evaluate the safety of combining the therapies and potential to prevent migraines. Approximately 125 participants will be enrolled.

For more information about the trial and enrollment criteria, call the Sarasota Memorial Research Institute at (941) 917-2225 or visit the FDA clinical trial webpage at: https://classic.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05216263?term=atogepant&recrs=adf&draw=2#contacts

