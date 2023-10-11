Re-Discovering the Flamingos of the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flamingos spread across the country as Hurricane Idalia made landfall. The pink birds have sighted as far north as Wisconsin and as far west as Kansas! What happens to the flamingos as winter sets in up north? Are they in trouble? Will they make a leisurely trip south to their home in the Yucatan and Cuba? Could some of them decide to stay in Florida? Watch and find out!

Watch today’s bonus feature, my first story Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast. For decades flamingos were considered non-native to Florida. Not anymore!

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2022/12/04/discovering-pink-birds-suncoast/

