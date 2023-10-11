Advertise With Us
Re-Discovering the Flamingos of the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Flamingos spread across the country as Hurricane Idalia made landfall. The pink birds have sighted as far north as Wisconsin and as far west as Kansas! What happens to the flamingos as winter sets in up north? Are they in trouble? Will they make a leisurely trip south to their home in the Yucatan and Cuba? Could some of them decide to stay in Florida? Watch and find out!

Watch today’s bonus feature, my first story Discovering the Pink Birds of the Suncoast. For decades flamingos were considered non-native to Florida. Not anymore!

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2022/12/04/discovering-pink-birds-suncoast/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:30am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

