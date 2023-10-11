Out-of-Door Academy opens third campus in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Out-of-Door Academy is opening a new campus in Sarasota in August of 2024.

This will be the third ODA campus in the county and will host pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first grade at first. Head of Schools for ODA, Debra Otey, said they plan to add a grade level each year until they reach fifth grade.

Otey said renovations are underway at the property off of Clark Road just east of Lorraine Road, east of I-75. She said the property used to be home to the old New Gate Private School which has helped speed up their opening date in August because the buildings are still there.

“Having an existing space of this caliber is so exciting,” said Otey.

Otey said plans for the school have been going on for nine months and comes from increased growth across the area. She said ODA currently has waitlists for their pre-kindergarten through fifth grade classes.

Otey said it’s not just their school dealing with the waitlists.

“Independent schools in the area are being forced to find seats for students because there is such a demand for an independent school education,” said Otey.

The U.S. Department of Education released data over the summer showing Florida’s private school enrollment during the 2022-23 school year was the highest it’s ever been. The data showed the state added more than 29,000 private school students last year. Otey said especially with the growth east of I-75, more families want options closer to home for their students.

“We have families who tour on our Siesta Key campus who ask when there might be an out of door opportunity for lower schools east of I-75 and we are excited to now offer that opportunity,” said Otey.

ODA is currently accepting applications for the 2024-25 school year. For more information, click here.

