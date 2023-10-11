Advertise With Us
Longboat Key Fire Rescue better-equipped than ever thanks to Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs made quite the donation to Longboat Key Fire Rescue a few weeks ago--about 30...
Firehouse Subs made quite the donation to Longboat Key Fire Rescue a few weeks ago--about 30 thousand dollars worth of new gear.(WWSB)
By Sophia Vitello
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT
LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Firehouse Subs made quite the donation to Longboat Key Fire Rescue a few weeks ago--about 30 thousand dollars worth of new gear.

When a victim is trapped inside a vehicle, the logistics of getting them out alive can come down to just a few seconds.

The tools that firefighters use to cut into cars and free people trapped inside, the “Jaws of Life,” are faster, safer, and easier to use than ever, as Florida Rescue Specialist Tom Winkler explained. “They’re fully waterproof...faster to deploy than the tools from yesterday,” he said, just before giving me the chance to try the Jaws of Life out for myself.

Firefighters will continue training with the new tools, making sure that the whole crew gets the chance to learn with the new equipment. It’s all in the interest of saving as many lives as they can.

