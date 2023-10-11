New College of Florida closer to campus expansion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to donate nine acres of county land to New College of Florida at no cost to be used for purposes such as housing or educational buildings.

“There is a ton of wetlands and there is a bunch of storm water provisions there being that close to the water. For a development it wouldn’t work. To build a student housing facility or an educational building away from the water it would work,” says Commissioner Mike Rahn, who represents the district the land is in.

The property is adjacent to the Crosley Estate on Tamiami Trial north of University Parkway.

Rahn says an agreement on use of the land must be signed by both sides before the transfer is official.

The county initially donated the land to the University of South Florida in 2020, but Rahn says negotiations around the use agreement came to a standstill, which led the county down a different path.

But USF says they didn’t give up and were working on surveys as recently as this summer in hopes of coming to an agreement, saying in a statement, “While we are disappointed that the county has opted to enter into a donation agreement with a different university, we remain committed to expanding access to USF’s preeminent, AAU-level educational opportunities for current and future students in Manatee and Sarasota counties.”

But now New College is excited for the potential of the land, saying in their own statement, “We appreciate the Manatee County Commission recognizing the growth of New College and the benefits we can derive from this land. As New College Trustee Dr. Lance Karp noted at the Oct. 3 Board of Trustees meeting, this is ‘a great opportunity for the College, for the students, and just for higher education here in this area.’”

The BOCC will vote to approve the actual donation and the use agreement at another meeting down the road.

