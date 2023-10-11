Advertise With Us
First Alert Weather; Rain chances go up later today

Could bring Florida needed rain
Could bring Florida needed rain(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:57 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will rapidly increase today as we monitor the evolution of a low pressure area in the western Gulf waters. This low should interact with a cold front causing it to be steered toward the northern Gulf coast. Depending on the path of the system we could see several very good rainfall days. The most likely chance for some showers will be later today and into tonight, then carrying into Thursday. There is also a slim chance that a few storms could bring the potential for severe weather, mostly in the form of gusty winds but a few tornadoes can not be ruled out at this time. The most likely outcome would be just much needed rainfall.

While rainfall chances will be high later today and tomorrow, the chances will trail off significantly as we go into Friday and the weekend. A secondary cool front will pass through on Saturday and whisk out the moisture. This will start the string of dry and somewhat cooler days. The start of next work week could see several days of highs in the upper 70s, with blue and rain free skies.

