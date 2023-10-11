FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Strong to severe storms possible

S

ARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for our area throughout the entire day on Thursday. We will see showers and thunderstorms move through periodically overnight and through the day on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has put parts of our area in a slight risk or level 2 for severe storms and isolated tornadoes. Although the chances are small I to think we will see some active severe storms on Thursday. It is a good reminder that you have alerts turned on your ABC7 First Alert Weather app as you hit the sack tonight. If you don’t have the app it is easy to download from your app store by searching for ABC7 WWSB First Alert Weather and the best part it is free.

The winds are really going to pick up tonight and stay strong through the day on Thursday. We will see those winds pick up to 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times. There is a high surf advisory in effect along with dangerous rip currents along the area beaches. The rain chance is at 70% through the night and during the most of the day on Thursday. A rip current advisory will stay in effect through the day on Thursday as winds will be out of the SW or onshore. These strong winds will bring 4-5 foot waves into our coast which will cause some coastal erosion and some minor coastal flooding around high tides. High tide will occur just after midnight and then again around noon on Thursday. Tides are running high at nearly 2 feet and with a surge of 2 feet we could see some minor flooding for low lying areas.

Expect to see a trough of low pressure hang around on Friday and stick through Saturday. This will bring a good chance for showers and thunderstorms at times through Saturday. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with feels like temperatures in the 95-100 degree range.

Cooler weather returns on Sunday (WWSB)

A cold front is expected to move through late Saturday and early Sunday morning which will clear things out and cool things down beginning on Sunday. This cooling trend will stick around through Wednesday next week with the possibility of getting some low temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning of next week.

In the tropics Sean has formed in the eastern Atlantic., This makes 19 named storms this year and there is an area behind it that could develop as well over the course on the next 7 days. Both of these storms will have no impact to any land areas for the next week or so.

