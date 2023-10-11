Advertise With Us
FEMA specialists travel to areas impacted by Hurricane Idalia

Residents from six more Florida counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.
Residents from six more Florida counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA assistance specialists are getting to work all over North Central Florida as a Disaster Recovery Center is set to close in Suwannee County.

More than 126 specialists are out in the field all over the state providing assistance to residents in 16 counties. The services are always free and all real FEMA specialists carry identification.

A temporary recovery center is open on Wednesday in Gilchrist County to help out with Idalia Relief. It’ll be open every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Saturday at the Gilchrist County Fire Station #2, 460 N.W. C.R. 138 in Branford.

The disaster recovery center in Live Oak is shutting its doors for good at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The center is located at the Agricultural Coliseum Exhibition building on Southwest 11th Street.

It is not necessary to visit a center. Survivors can apply by calling 800-621-3362, going online at disasterassistance.gov, or using the FEMA mobile app.

