Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal

FHP Trooper Toni Schuck speaks to media after she stopped a drunk driver from injuring runners on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge March 6.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota woman who seriously injured a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in a crash on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in March will accept a plea deal.

Under the plea deal, Kristen Kay Watts will plead guilty to misdemeanor DUI. She won’t be convicted of a felony but the conviction will remain on her record.

In October of 2022, Kristen Kay Watts was deemed competent to stand trial, a ruling that reversed a decision made in June. Watts was committed to a mental health treatment facility.

In March 2022, the Florida Highway Patrol says Watts drove through barricades set for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge 10K, heading toward the race route. Trooper Toni Schuck put her patrol SUV into Watts’ path, authorities said, to protect racers. They collided head-on. Troopers say they could smell the odor of alcohol on Watts’ breath.

The police report said Watts was only able to participate in one sobriety exercise and showed obvious signs of impairment around her eyes.

According to a probable cause affidavit, a blood sample was taken from Watts at 11:07 a.m. Hospital staff told investigators the test indicated Watts’ blood alcohol level was 0.271. The legal limit for drivers in Florida is 0.08.

Her sentencing will be held Nov. 6 at 1:30 p.m.

Sample HTML block Kristen Kay Watts by Melissa R. on Scribd

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
Timothy Bixler
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
Homeowner wants to build new cell tower in Braden River neighborhood

Latest News

Flamingos taking flight on north Sarasota Bay, September 28, 2023
Re-Discovering the Flamingos of the Suncoast
Could bring Florida needed rain
First Alert Weather: Rain chances go up later today
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
Standing with Israel solidarity rally
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
The War in Israel