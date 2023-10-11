District Awards Grants to Schools in Manatee and Sarasota Counties for Water Resources Education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $108,304 in grants to 51 educators within the area as part of its Splash! school grant program.

The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12 and encourages hands-on STEM learning for students.

The District awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

Ashton Elementary School - Tiffany Lloyd (Sarasota)

Atwater Elementary School - Jessica Scott-Dunda (Sarasota)

Bay Haven School of Basics Plus - Kandace Budai (Sarasota)

Bayshore High School - John Silva (Manatee)

Lakewood Ranch High School - Marisa Naciuk (Manatee)

Laurel Nokomis School - Anita Macauley (Sarasota)

Manatee High School - Boontarika Elswick (Manatee)

Parrish Community High School - Savanna Finley (Mantee)

Wilkinson Elementary School - Tessa Healy (Sarasota)

Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops. For more information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants.

