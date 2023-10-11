Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

District Awards Grants to Schools in Manatee and Sarasota Counties for Water Resources Education

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Southwest Florida Water Management District awarded $108,304 in grants to 51 educators within the area as part of its Splash! school grant program.

The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12 and encourages hands-on STEM learning for students.

The District awarded grants to the following schools/teachers in Manatee and Sarasota counties:

  • Ashton Elementary School - Tiffany Lloyd (Sarasota)
  • Atwater Elementary School - Jessica Scott-Dunda (Sarasota)
  • Bay Haven School of Basics Plus - Kandace Budai (Sarasota)
  • Bayshore High School - John Silva (Manatee)
  • Lakewood Ranch High School - Marisa Naciuk (Manatee)
  • Laurel Nokomis School - Anita Macauley (Sarasota)
  • Manatee High School - Boontarika Elswick (Manatee)
  • Parrish Community High School - Savanna Finley (Mantee)
  • Wilkinson Elementary School - Tessa Healy (Sarasota)

Grants are available for freshwater resources field studies, water-conserving garden projects, community or school awareness campaigns and on-site workshops. For more information, please visit the District’s website at WaterMatters.org/SchoolGrants.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
Timothy Bixler
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota
An isolated tornado possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday
Storm in Gulf to bring big changes

Latest News

Kristen Kay Watts is accused of driving her vehicle intoxicated through several roadblocks...
Driver who hit state trooper on Sunshine Skyway Bridge will take plea deal
FWC selects 50 schools to receive funding for the School #Fishing Club Program
FWC’s School Fishing Club Program funds 50 Florida schools to support outdoor education
Firehouse Subs made quite the donation to Longboat Key Fire Rescue a few weeks ago--about 30...
Longboat Key Fire Rescue better-equipped than ever thanks to Firehouse Subs
Developer’s plans near Celery Fields confound environmentalists