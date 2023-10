SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The price of Disney World annual passes has gone up according to the company.

The prices increased by $30 to $50, depending on your package.

According to Walt Disney World’s company site prices are now:

Incredi-Pass: $1499

Sorcerer: $999

Pirate: $799

Pixie: $439

