Braxton Thomas making an impact in the classroom and on the football field

Braxton Thomas during Riverview HS football practice huddle wearing gold practice jersey
Braxton Thomas during Riverview HS football practice huddle wearing gold practice jersey
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WWSB) - Braxton Thomas is a senior at Riverview High School where he focuses on getting good grades and working on his football skills.

“I love it a lot, the school’s cool, all of the teachers are cool. Academics are a big thing for me. I have always had good grades my entire life, and with the football team it’s a great program. All the coaches are great, it’s a great foundation of coaches and I just love it here,” Thomas said.

Thomas tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill that scholarship is the foundation of a great future.

“I have a 3.9 GPA and I intend on majoring in finance or sports psychology. I want to play at the next level for sure and right now I’m talking with a couple schools, Tulsa mainly and then Charleston Southern and North Carolina A&T,” Thomas said.

Braxton’s coaches say they can really appreciate his approach, routine and results as a Rams student-athlete.

“He kind of plays the position like a grown man. The way that he manages our offense, the way that he approaches preparation it’s all stuff that for me personally that you would want to see from a kid at the next level, and really enjoying working with him this year and just kind of seeing his growth as a player,” Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach Brody Wiesman said.

“I’m excited that Braxton is Athlete of the Week. He excels both on the field and in the classroom,” Head Coach Joshua Smithers said.

