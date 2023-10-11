Bradenton man sentenced to four years for firearms trafficking

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Kranston Algeno Rolle, 33, has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for firearms trafficking. Rolle pleaded guilty in June 2023.

According to court documents, on Dec. 30, 2022, Rolle trafficked in and received multiple firearms, specifically: a Smith & Wesson Model SD9 VE 9mm caliber pistol, a Glock Model 45 .9mm caliber pistol and, a GForce Arms Model GF2P semi-automatic shotgun. Rolle discharged the firearms at a shooting range in Palmetto. Rolle had received the firearms knowing that receiving them would constitute a felony.

Additionally, Rolle purchased a box of shotgun shells at the shooting range and signed a liability release form where he knowingly misrepresented his status as a convicted felon.

On March 17, 2022, deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Rolle’s residence and located two firearms that matched the type used by Rolle to the shooting range on Dec. 30, 2022.

Rolle confirmed his identity in a video recording showing him discharging the firearms. He also confirmed his identity in a photograph showing him posing with one of the pistols. Rolle later admitted to using the pistols at the shooting range and having unlawfully received and fired the shotgun.

At the time of the offense, in December 2022, Rolle had multiple prior felony convictions including robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony battery, and fleeing and eluding a police officer. As a convicted felon, he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

This case was investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

