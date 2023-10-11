Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

2 cats die in house fire, 2 adults and dog uninjured

North Port house fire
North Port house fire(North Port Fire Rescue)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently responding to a house fire in North Port.

Dispatch was called at 6:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a working fire in an attached garage of a single-story house. Two cars on the driveway were also involved in the fire.

Two adults, two cats and one dog were home when the fire began. Both adults and the dog made it out safely. Firefighters located and removed the two cats and initiated aggressive resuscitative efforts, but sadly, the cats did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
Timothy Bixler
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota
A North Port woman originally arrested for shoplifting is now charged with possession of...
Sarasota County woman stopped for shoplifting, arrested for cocaine
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

New College of Florida closer to campus expansion
Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle
A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting
Manatee County donates land for Veterans Housing