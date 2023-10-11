2 cats die in house fire, 2 adults and dog uninjured

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Crews are currently responding to a house fire in North Port.

Dispatch was called at 6:40 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find a working fire in an attached garage of a single-story house. Two cars on the driveway were also involved in the fire.

Two adults, two cats and one dog were home when the fire began. Both adults and the dog made it out safely. Firefighters located and removed the two cats and initiated aggressive resuscitative efforts, but sadly, the cats did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

