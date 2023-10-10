Warmer weather returns along with rain chance

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It has been nice over the last few days with cooler weather moving in behind the season’s first cold front. This front is now stationary over south Florida and along the end of this front we could see an area of low pressure develop in the SW Gulf. Some models are showing a hybrid system developing in the SW Gulf and moving to the NE toward Louisiana and the panhandle of Florida Thursday and Friday. Since the low hasn’t even formed yet, it is too early to say how much rain we will get later this week.

We do know that we will see more sunshine on Tuesday with high pressure moving in from the north. Look for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s by the mid afternoon.

Wednesday we will start to see the moisture move back in causing the feels like temperatures to back into the low 90s. The rain chance goes up to 50% later in the afternoon and evening. We will see clouds on the increase in Wednesday. Lows will be much warmer over the past few mornings. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Another cold front to cool off Sunday (WWSB)

Thursday depending if the area of low pressure develops and heads toward the lower MS Valley and the panhandle of Florida we will still see a good chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. The rain chance on Thursday stands at 70% right now with the bulk of the heaviest rain falling to our north. The high on Thursday will be in the upper 80s.

Friday the rain chance stills remains high at 50% and the complexity of the forecast will continue to a potential area of low pressure and an advancing cold front coming our way as well. This combination will bring showers and thunderstorms. Now we could use the rain for areas from Venice northward through Parrish and all along the coast. This area has a yearly deficit over 20 inches.

System to move to the NE over the next 5 days (WWSB)

The chance of this developing into something tropical is only at 20%. A tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic has an 80% chance for developing over the course on the next 5 days.

