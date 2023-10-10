Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning after he tried to hit her with his car during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Patrol deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail at about 12:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended at Webber Street and Lime Avenue.

The sheriff’s office says the driver attempted to ram a deputy with his vehicle. The deputy fired her weapon, hitting the suspect, who then crashed into the back of a house on Webber Street.

Deputies and Sarasota County Fire Department personnel attempted life-saving measures but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One deputy suffered a leg injury during the incident and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

Webber Street, between South Tamiami Trail and South Shade Avenue, will be closed for several hours Tuesday morning as the sheriff’s office continues its investigation.

