Sarasota County Sheriff identifies suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office has identified the man shot and killed a man early Tuesday morning by a deputy.

Patrol deputies tried to stop a vehicle near Phillippi Street and South Tamiami Trail at about 12:30 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The driver refused to stop, leading deputies on a chase that ended at Webber Street and Lime Avenue.

Tuesday evening, detectives identified Michael Bajorek as the driver and sole occupant of the 2009 grey Honda Civic who led deputies on the low-speed vehicle pursuit. Deputies used a Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver to immobilize the suspect’s vehicle. As the car came to a rest, a deputy exited the marked patrol vehicle and attempted to approach the suspect on foot. The suspect suddenly drove at the deputy, pinning the deputy between the suspect’s vehicle and the patrol vehicle. The deputy sustained leg and wrist injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The suspect continued north on Shade Avenue, turning west on Webber Street and ultimately onto Lime Avenue. Believing the suspect was stopping, deputies exited their vehicles to conduct a felony stop.

The suspect then turned around and drove at them. That’s when a deputy fired at the suspect through the vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle continued across Webber and came to rest against a tree behind a nearby residence. Deputies quickly located the driver and attempted life-saving measures with the help of the Sarasota County Fire Department ; however, the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No other persons were injured.

