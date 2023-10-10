Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Manatee County donates land for Veterans Housing

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners has voted unanimously to convey a County-owned piece of property to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to develop the property as affordable housing for veterans.  

“We as a society have - for far too long - not taken care of our veterans,” said Commissioner Mike Rahn. “Today we have the opportunity to fix that.”  

The property, located at 4410 66th Street West, has been used by the County to house some of its Utilities administration.

Under the agreement, it will be developed by the Tunnels to Towers Organization with the inclusion of wrap-around services and other programs for veterans.    

“I expect that the level of care that our veterans get in Manatee County will be used as a model for the rest of this state and the rest of this nation,” said Commissioner Jason Bearden.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
Timothy Bixler
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Sarasota
A North Port woman originally arrested for shoplifting is now charged with possession of...
Sarasota County woman stopped for shoplifting, arrested for cocaine
Kevin Coop was headed to an upstate New York wedding when he suddenly found himself eye to eye...
VIDEO: Hitchhiking rat pops up on driver’s hood after 3-hour trip
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return

Latest News

A Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed a suspect early Tuesday morning after he...
Sarasota deputy kills suspect after chase on Webber Street
Florida will have to provide COVID-19 data to the public again after a former Democratic state...
Florida settles lawsuit over COVID data, agrees to provide weekly stats to the public
Rain chances will go up
First Alert Weather: Much better rain chances just a day away
The family says 'Oreo' was a 4-year old tuxedo cat.
Gainesville man admits to poisoning neighbor’s cat with antifreeze