Manatee County donates land for Veterans Housing

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Board of County Commissioners has voted unanimously to convey a County-owned piece of property to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation to develop the property as affordable housing for veterans.

“We as a society have - for far too long - not taken care of our veterans,” said Commissioner Mike Rahn. “Today we have the opportunity to fix that.”

The property, located at 4410 66th Street West, has been used by the County to house some of its Utilities administration.

Under the agreement, it will be developed by the Tunnels to Towers Organization with the inclusion of wrap-around services and other programs for veterans.

“I expect that the level of care that our veterans get in Manatee County will be used as a model for the rest of this state and the rest of this nation,” said Commissioner Jason Bearden.

