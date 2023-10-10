Homeowner wants to build new cell tower in Braden River neighborhood

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A local homeowner wants to build a cell tower on his personal property, but a number of his neighbors are fighting against the possibility of the proposed tower.

Many residents believe the construction will get in their way and the tower will lower the value of their properties.

The tower is being proposed in the area just north of Braden River High School and West of 28th Street East.

“It’s just not an appropriate place to put a cell phone tower. I get it we all use them, it’s a part of life but not in our neighborhood,” said Steven Samson.

One woman, Angela Albritton tells ABC7′s Brigham Harris that several hundred signatures now appear on a petition she’s started to take action against the proposed tower.

There will be a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 6 p.m. Albritton says she hopes this meeting will help change the minds of the people involved.

