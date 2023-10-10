Advertise With Us
Gainesville man admits to poisoning neighbor’s cat with antifreeze

The family says 'Oreo' was a 4-year old tuxedo cat.
The family says 'Oreo' was a 4-year old tuxedo cat.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Terry Guider of 46, was arrested by Gainesville Police officers on Monday night after allegedly lacing cat food with anti-freeze.

Tyanna Ceglia and her family were returning from vacation last week when they immediately noticed their cat ‘Oreo’ appeared sluggish.

“He could barely pick his head up,” shared Ceglia. “Oreo just kind of came very slowly walking up the driveway, which was very unlike him. He usually ran up the driveway to see us. When we brought him inside, he wasn’t interested in drinking or eating.”

Ceglia’s thoughts quickly turned toward her neighbor Guider. She said her friend Tim, was pet-sitting last Sunday when Guider knocked on the door and threatened to poison Oreo with antifreeze. Guider claimed Oreo was scratching his car. The conversation between Tim and Guider was captured by Ceglia’s ring camera.

Ceglia said neighbors near Hazel Heights took it upon themselves to post signs warning pet owners to keep their dogs and cats inside. Ceglia told TV20 ‘Oreo’ was her 4-year-old daughter’s best friend.

“There are so many routes he could’ve taken and instead he decided to take a 4-year-old’s best friend away,” shared Ceglia.

Oreo died a week ago. The diagnosis by UF Vet Techs shows Oreo with antifreeze in his system.

“They did do a necropsy and the preliminary results said that there was antifreeze in his urine, in his kidneys, in his eyes,” stated Ceglia. “She said it was a lot of poisoning that he consumed.”

Guider denied to speak with TV20 prior to his arrest. He is being held at the Alachua County Jail and is facing one count of animal cruelty.

