First Alert Weather: Much better rain chances just a day away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperature will begin to warm today and slight increases in the atmospheric moisture will be noted, but it will still be comfortable. The skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be out of the northeast. The day should be rain-free.

Starting tomorrow the stalled front to the south will begin to lift north as a warm front. This will concentrate atmospheric moisture over the Suncoast and add one of the ingredients for better rainfall chances. With the front lifting north our winds will shift from northeast to southeast and temperatures will also increase. Sea breeze interactions will become possible and the combination of all factors will yield rain chances in the 70% or better range through Friday. On the tail of the warm front draped across the Gulf a hybrid tropical-non tropical low may form and head up toward the northern coast. This will bring parts of north Florida a lot of rain. It remains to be seen how much of that we get.

Over the weekend another cold front will sink south and move through Florida, scouring out all the frontal action, moisture and instability. This should lead to many days of calm weather.

