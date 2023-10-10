Bradenton neighborhood getting speed humps after decade-long battle

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - For more than 10 years, residents of 26th Avenue East have been asking Manatee County Government for speed humps to be placed on their street. On Tuesday, Manatee County voted unanimously to grant their wish.

Homeowners collected signatures, expressing speeding concerns after saying they’ve witnessed reckless driving in their neighborhood. One homeowner saying the speed humps won’t be a luxury, but they’ll be a necessity. The LRG surveyed the residents and 69% of the property owners support the installation of speed humps.

The two temporary speed humps will be installed on 26th Avenue West between 43rd Street West and 51st Street West.

The temporary speed humps will remain a minimum of 90 days to allow for citizen’s input for the devices. After the trial period, and depending on the community feedback, staff will consider installing permanent speed humps. The permanent speed humps will be installed typically within six to eight weeks following the conclusion of the trial period.

