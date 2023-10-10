Advertise With Us
Bradenton man making history as member of USA Men’s Track 4X100 Team

Brandon Carnes USA Track and Field World Champion
Brandon Carnes USA Track and Field World Champion(WWSB)
By James Hill
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton native Brandon Carnes says his track and field journey began as a student running track for the Manatee High School Hurricanes.

After going away to college and competing for the University of Northern Iowa, he took his talents to the international stage in 2017 and by summer of 2023 he was known from Bradenton to Budapest as a gold medalist.

Carnes tells ABC7 Sports Anchor James Hill he is very humbled and proud to make history for everyone who helped him along his journey.

“It was a blessing, it was an honor, to represent Bradenton, Florida, Manatee county, Carnes, my last name everywhere I went to school at. Like I represented all that, and my family, my wife,” Carnes said.

Kimone Cooper is the principal of Lee Middle School in Bradenton. She says this is a very important day in the history of Lee Middle School by a local history maker with a global reach.

“Having the opportunity to see someone come from their hometown, Manatee County and become someone as great as a world champion gives them hope. It provides an opportunity for them to see that they can excel outside of the walls that we are in,” Cooper said.

Manatee County will host a proclamation day for Brandon Carnes on Tuesday, October 10.

